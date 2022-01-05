Advertisement

MOA shooting suspect arrested

By Anna Johnson
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 1:07 PM CST
BLOOMINGTON, MN (Valley News Live) - Bloomington Police have arrested a second person in connection to the New Year’s Eve shooting at the Mall of America. According to police, an 18-year-old man from St. Paul was taken into custody on Tuesday.

The suspect, who police believe fired a gun inside the mall on Dec. 31, was booked for first-degree assault, and is currently being held pending charges by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office. Bloomington Police said they recovered a gun during the arrest.

On Sunday, a 19-year-old was arrested for aiding and abetting first degree assault in connection to the shooting. Investigators said the man was seen fleeing the scene of the shooting on Dec. 31 with the alleged shooter.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Friday and prompted a temporary lockdown at MOA. At a press conference, police said an officer at the mall heard one shot fired from the third floor of the north end of the building. One person was found shot in the leg, and a second person, believed to be a bystander, was grazed by the bullet and had minor injuries.

