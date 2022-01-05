Mail carriers ask you to clear snow from sidewalks, steps and mailboxes

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With recent snow and blowing snow, postal officials are asking for the public’s cooperation in keeping mailboxes, steps, and sidewalks clear of snow and ice, so letter carriers are able to provide the safest, most efficient delivery service possible.

The Postal Service is asking customers to help keep their letter carrier safe this winter through the following actions:

Clear enough snow from curbside boxes to allow mail trucks to approach the box, deliver the mail and to drive away from the box without danger of the need for backing.

Walkways should be cleared of snow and ice and allow enough traction to avoid slips, trips or falls.

Steps should also be kept clear of ice and snow and in good repair so as not to cause injury to the letter carriers or others who visit the customer’s home.

Overhangs should be clear and free of snow and ice to avoid injury.

If you receive delivery to roadside mailboxes, you also need to keep the mailbox clear of snow or any other obstacles, like trash cans and other vehicles. The carrier needs to get in, and then out, without leaving the vehicle or backing up.

Customers with questions or comments about their mail service can call toll-free 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777).

