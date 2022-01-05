Advertisement

Jamestown man arrested with 3.5 oz of Meth, $1000 cash

Jimmie Cox
By Anna Johnson
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Jamestown police department seized 3.5 ounces of methamphetamine, $1000.00 and other evidence during the arrest of a Montpelier man.

On Wednesday, at 9:47 a.m., a Jamestown Police Officer attempted to stop a 1999 Dodge Durango on the 700 block of 10 St SE. The officer was stopping the vehicle to investigate suspected drug activity. The vehicle failed to stop for the officer and fled for several blocks, going through streets and alleys in southeast Jamestown. Officers briefly lost visual contact of the vehicle. During that time, the driver parked the vehicle and fled on foot. Just before 10:00 a.m., Officers located the male suspect walking and he was taken into custody. The vehicle was later located.

The suspect was identified as 45-year-old Jimmie Dale Cox of Montpelier, ND. A search of Cox located a substance presumed to be approximately 3.5 ounces of Methamphetamine, approximately $1000 in cash, and other seized evidence. Cox was arrested on suspicion of the following charges: Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle; Aggravated Reckless Endangerment; Possession of controlled substance Schedule II with intent to deliver (Methamphetamine); Possession of controlled substance Schedule 1 with intent to deliver (Marijuana); Possession of controlled substance Schedule 1 with intent to deliver (other: Tetrahydrocannabinol); and Possession of Methamphetamine Paraphernalia. Cox was transported to Stutsman County Corrections, where he awaits formal charges. The Jamestown Police Department was assisted by the Stutsman County Drug Task Force. This incident remains under investigation.

Seized evidence
