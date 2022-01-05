Skip to content
Weather
Sports
Video
Contests
North Dakota Today
COVID-19 Updates
KVLY Livestream
What's On
Search
Closings
Request Closings Login
Home
News
Regional
National
International
Entertainment
Economy
Education
Environment
Health
Science
Technology
COVID-19 Updates
Livestreams
KVLY Livestream
KX4 Livestream
Fargo CW Livestream
CBS News Live
Local News Live
City of Fargo
Election Results
National Results Map
Weather
Maps
River Levels
Road Conditions
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Request Closings Login
Skycam Network
Weather Kid
Headlines
Sports
Scoreboard
Bison Huddle
UND Corner
Sports Videos
About Us
Meet the Team
News/Weather App Support
Valley News Live Jobs
Advertise With Us
Invest In Your Valley
VNL Ad Solutions
Video
North Dakota Today
North Dakota Today Videos
Valley Today
Community
Community Calendar
What's On
NBC
CBS All Access
CW
MeTV
Heroes & Icons
Contests
VNL Deals
VNL Employment
Submit Photos & Video
Full Court Press with Greta VanSusteren
Local Steals and Deals
Circle Country Music & Lifestyle
Investigate TV
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Midwest Grill'n
Mr. Food
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Closings and Delays
Dismiss Closings Alerts Bar
18 weather alerts in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Advertisement
Ice Fishing Conditions - January 5
By
David Spofford
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -
Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Four hurt after propane tank explodes inside fish house
UPDATE: No Travel Advised/Travel Advisories issued for the region
Man arrested after overnight shooting in South Moorhead
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
North Dakota foster parent pleads guilty in murder of 5-year-old
Latest News
Noon Weather - January 5
Noon News January 5 - Part 1
Top Talkers - January 5
Adults Staying Active At Four Star Ninja Academy - January 5