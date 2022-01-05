Advertisement

Grammys postpone ceremony, citing omicron variant risks

FILE - A decorative Grammy award is seen before the start of the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at...
FILE - A decorative Grammy award is seen before the start of the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The upcoming Grammy Awards were postponed Wednesday due to what organizers called “too many risks” due to the omicron variant. No new date has been announced.

The ceremony had been scheduled for Jan. 31st in Los Angeles with a live audience and performances. The Recording Academy said it made the decision to postpone the ceremony “after careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners.”

“Given the uncertainty surrounding the omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks,” the Recording Academy said in a statement.

The move was announced around the same time the Sundance Film Festival canceled its in-person programming set to begin on Jan. 20 and shifted to an online format.

The multitalented Jon Batiste is the leading nominee for this year’s honors, grabbing 11 nods in a variety of genres including R&B, jazz, American roots music, classical and music video.

Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. are tied for the second-most nominations with eight apiece.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Map of Upper Red Lake and Lower Red Lake
Four hurt after propane tank explodes inside fish house
UPDATE: No Travel Advised/Travel Advisories issued for the region
Leon Norman
Man arrested after overnight shooting in South Moorhead
A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial...
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
North Dakota foster parent pleads guilty in murder of 5-year-old

Latest News

Ghislaine Maxwell, left, speaks to her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca after the reading of...
Prosecutors alert Maxwell judge of juror’s sex abuse claims
The Philadelphia fire department works at the scene of a deadly row house fire in Philadelphia...
13 dead, including 7 children, in Philadelphia house fire
The Tucson Police Department said officer Ryan Remington has been terminated for a fatal...
Police officer fired after fatally shooting man in mobility scooter in Arizona
Jimmie Cox
Jamestown man arrested with 3.5 oz of Meth, $1000 cash