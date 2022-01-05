Brutal Cold Spilling into the Valley as Blizzard exits

WEDNESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Travel continues to be a struggle today. 2-6 inches of snow fell for many, and now it is blowing and drifting. In addition, visibility is still low in many spots. There will still be northerly gusts of 30+ mph through much of the daytime. Temperatures will be decreasing through the day below zero. Wind chills will once again become dangerous to the -40s.

THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY... Gusty north wind will usher in another arctic airmass with dangerous temperatures. Most areas will spend the entire day below zero, with morning temperatures in the 20s to near 30 below up north. Highs will only hit the -10 range for many. Remember your survival kit!

FRIDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY... Friday will be dangerously cold during the overnight and morning, then there will be some areas already warming up! A brief break brought to us be a south wind ahead of another SNOW SHOT for our northern counties Saturday. Morning temps between 20 and 30 degrees below zero. Highs Friday only warm to near zero with clouds decreasing through the day.

SATURDAY : We warm up a bit for Saturday afternoon along with the chance of some light snow, with a few inches likely in our northern counties, with very little south. Morning temperatures will be in the teens below, with highs Saturday in the single digits near zero.

SUNDAY-MONDAY FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Arctic air slams back into the valley behind Saturday’s brief round of snow. Gusty and very cold north wind will usher air with Temperatures Sunday morning between 20 and 40 below, with highs Sunday near -10 for many areas. The Arctic Blast stays for Monday too, with almost identical temperatures.

TUESDAY: There will be a slow warming trend that begins on Tuesday, as we look to enjoy the warming of the arctic air mass. South wind and a few clouds are expected. Temperatures will begin in the teens to 20s below, but we warm to highs in the -5 to +5 range!

