19th Ave. N. in Fargo has been closed, effective immediately

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo has closed 19th Ave. N. because of strong winds and blowing snow. The closure is effective immediately.

19th Ave. N. is closed between 18th St. a nd Dakota Dr. Drivers are encouraged to use 12th Ave. N. for east and west travel until 19th Ave. N. is back open. Drivers going to Hector International Airport should take 18th St. South to Dakota Dr. and follow Dakota Dr. northbound to the airport.

