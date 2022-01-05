Advertisement

19th Ave. N. in Fargo has been closed, effective immediately

(Pixabay/stock image)
(Pixabay/stock image)(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo has closed 19th Ave. N. because of strong winds and blowing snow. The closure is effective immediately.

19th Ave. N. is closed between 18th St. a nd Dakota Dr. Drivers are encouraged to use 12th Ave. N. for east and west travel until 19th Ave. N. is back open. Drivers going to Hector International Airport should take 18th St. South to Dakota Dr. and follow Dakota Dr. northbound to the airport.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Map of Upper Red Lake and Lower Red Lake
Four hurt after propane tank explodes inside fish house
Leon Norman
Man arrested after overnight shooting in South Moorhead
A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial...
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
North Dakota foster parent pleads guilty in murder of 5-year-old
Generic crash
One person dies after vehicle crashes into semi

Latest News

WC MN - areas of reduced visibility creating problems. I94 mp35 (west of Rothsay)
Road Conditions
Multiple semis are in the median along I-94 near Rothsay, MN.
Three semis stuck in median of I-94 near Rothsay
City of Grand Forks logo
Grand Forks city busses running late
Valley Today Headlines 1-5-22
Valley Today Morning Headlines Jan. 5, 2022