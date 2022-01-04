Advertisement

Rollover crash causes backup on I-94 near Mapleton

I-94 crash near Mapleton, ND
I-94 crash near Mapleton, ND(KVLY)
By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MAPLETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Parts of I-94 were shut down for more than an hour after a semi-truck towing a trailer crashed and blocked both westbound lanes.

North Dakota Highway Patrol officials the driver of the Freightliner was traveling eastbound when they lost control, crossed the median and rolled across the westbound lane. Authorities say the crash happened just before noon on Jan. 4.

All westbound traffic on 1-94 was detoured from exit 338 to exit 331 while crews worked to get the semi-truck and trailer removed from the scene. No injuries have been reported. Blowing snow and scattered ice were reported at the time of the crash.

