One person dies after vehicle crashes into semi

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person is dead after their vehicle crashed into a semi in Alexandria.

The accident happened Monday at 7:45 p.m.

Authorities say the semi and its trailer were blocking both lanes of traffic on 34th Avenue S. when the vehicle collided with the trailer.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The semi’s driver was not hurt.

Names are not being released until the family of the deceased has been notified.

