North Dakota foster parent pleads guilty in murder of 5-year-old

By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOKIO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman from Tokio, North Dakota, has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, child neglect, and three counts of child abuse.

The U.S. attorney’s office says Tammy Longie, also known as Tammy Onebear, was arrested in connection to the death of a five-year-old child back in May of 2020.

Law enforcement found the child in the basement of a home with bruising throughout their body. The child’s sibling was also hospitalized for more than a month. A physician explained the child had bruising over the child’s body consistent with abuse. The primary medical concern, however, was heart failure due to malnutrition.

Court paperwork shows the children were placed in foster care in the Longie home in July of 2019. The investigation revealed that two biological children were also physically abused.

Longie is set to be sentenced in April. Erich Longie has also pleaded guilty to first-degree felony murder and other charges in connection with the case and is scheduled for sentencing.

