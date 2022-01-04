Advertisement

MATBUS reducing hours due to driver shortage

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Due to continued driver shortages, all MATBUS fixed routes and MATBUS Paratransit services will end daily at 9:45 p.m. starting on Monday, January 10. The buses usually run until 11:15 p.m. and the City of Fargo says the change is temporary.

The changes will also affect the following Fargo routes: 11, 13, 14, 15, 32W, 33 and NDSU TapRide. This is in addition to previous temporary changes to Route 2 and Fargo Industrial Park TapRide. For full details on these changes, and to view the temporary, visit MATBUS.com.

“This reduction in service levels will allow MATBUS to provide more reliable service for riders, while also allowing for time to recruit and train additional drivers,” transit officials said in a statement. “Driver shortages are a nation-wide trend in public transit, requiring service changes in transit agencies of every size.”

These temporary MATBUS changes will be in effect until further notice, though they are expected to last through May 2022 at the earliest. MATBUS staff will continue to monitor driver staffing, and will give the public notice before reinstating service, which may occur gradually.

Any future service changes will be communicated to the public through the MATBUS website, MATBUS.com, social media platforms and local news outlets. MATBUS riders are also encouraged to sign up for Rider Alerts on the MATBUS website, which will allow them to receive direct emails about future announcements.

