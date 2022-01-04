Man arrested after overnight shooting in South Moorhead

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest after police say he shot a gun several times in a home with a woman and several children present.

Police say it happened in the 1200 block of 2nd Avenue South just after 11 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 3, after 911 dispatch received many calls about gun shots.

When police arrived, the man was ordered out of the house and arrested him.

Officers recovered a gun and spent shells, but say no one was hurt and there’s no ongoing threat to the public because of this incident.

22-year-old Leon Norman is in the Clay County Jail for reckless discharge of a firearm.

