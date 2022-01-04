Advertisement

Four hurt after propane tank explodes inside fish house

Map of Upper Red Lake and Lower Red Lake
Map of Upper Red Lake and Lower Red Lake(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR WASKISH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Four people were hurt after an explosion inside a fish house on Upper Red Lake. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says it received the emergency call just after 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 1.

While emergency personnel were responding, two men and two women were taken to an area resort to await arrival of first responders. Due to the travel distance to a medical facility and type of injury, two air ambulances were dispatched to the Waskish Airport.

By the time deputies arrived, a man and woman had already been transported by ambulance to the Waskish Airport to meet the air ambulances. A second man and woman were being treated by paramedics at the resort for burns.

The occupants of the fish house said they were using 20-pound propane tanks and a heating mechanism when they heard a hissing sound. They say after the valves were closed on the tank, a large fireball filled the fish house.

Deputies found the portable fish house approximately 2.5 miles from shore on the northeast side of Upper Red Lake. They say several areas of the exterior were melted and burned. Two propane tanks found inside the fish house appeared to be intact, according to deputies.

Authorities were not able to provide information about the extent of injuries or the conditions of the four people involved.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Commercial truck falls through the ice near Skunk Bay
Truck driver confuses lake for open field, truck falls through ice near Skunk Bay
RR HIGH
Grand Forks mother speaking out after son was accused of bringing a gun to school
Plane emergency landing
No injuries reported after plane lands without landing gear
Leon Norman
Man arrested after overnight shooting in South Moorhead
Barnesville, MN water tower
Energy saving efforts in Barnesville have some people steamed

Latest News

Crash in Moorhead on January 4, 2022. 20th Street and 28th Avenue South.
Crash slows traffic at 20th Street in Moorhead
police lights graphic
Deadly crashes on the rise in Minnesota
NDT - Top Talkers - January 4
NDT - Top Talkers - January 4
NDT - Fly Fitness in Downtown Fargo - January 4
NDT - Fly Fitness in Downtown Fargo - January 4