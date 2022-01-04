Fire damages row of garages in South Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A row of garages is damaged after a fire in south Fargo. The fire call came in at 9:55 PM at 5285 28th Ave S. The fire was out roughly 20 minutes later.

Our crew on the scene says several garages appear to be impacted. No word yet on the cause or any damage reports. Stick with Valley News Live as we continue to learn more.

