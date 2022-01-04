Fargo Public Schools short on milk, juice cartons

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As pandemic continues to disrupt supply chains nationwide, milk and juice cartons are now in short supply.

It’s impacting Fargo Public Schools. “[T]here is a nationwide shortage of half pint milk and juice cartons that we serve in our schools,” their Director of Nutrition Services, Cindy Hogenson, said in an email to parents.

While she said the supply of milk itself isn’t an issue, the district’s milk vendor told her they may not be able to get ahold of enough half-pint cartons.

But milk will still be on the menu. Hogenson said the school district has plans in place to continue serving milk in jugs and disposable cups instead of cartons.

Still, there will be changes. For the second semester, which starts January 18, Fargo elementary school students will only have 1% white milk available for “milk breaks.” Students who signed up to receive juice or chocolate milk will have to either ask for a refund or switch to 1% milk. Hogenson said they’ll provide directions to get a refund or make changes to your order early this month.

“[S]tudents will continue to see fluctuating availability of some of their favorite options, including juice boxes and chocolate milk,” Hogenson said. “However, FPS does not foresee the need to omit any food groups from meals offered.”

Hogenson added that they’re not sure when the supply issues will be fixed, but said her department will continue to look for solutions.

