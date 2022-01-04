Advertisement

Deadly crashes on the rise in Minnesota

police lights graphic
police lights graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is reporting grim news on road safety in 2021--it was the deadliest year on the roads since 2007.

DPS is reporting 497 people died in crashes on Minnesota roads last year. On average, authorities say the state sees 378 deadly crashes a year.

In 2007, the state saw 510 deadly crashes.

Officials say speed and not wearing seatbelts contributed to most deadly crashes in the state. Alcohol-related crashes contributed 135 deaths of the total.

Safety authorities say 72 percent of victims in crashes are men, and most of the victims are between the ages of 31 to 40 (17.3%) with 21 to 30 coming in close second (16.9%).

The state’s first deadly crash of 2022 happened on Jan. 1, where authorities say speed and alcohol were contributing factors.

