Crash slows traffic at 20th Street in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two vehicles were badly damaged after a crash on 20th Street South in Moorhead on Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 8:00 a.m. at 20th Street and 28th Avenue South. A minivan has serious front-end damage and the airbags were deployed, and a pickup truck was also damaged. Debris from the vehicles littered the intersection and snowbanks.

Moorhead Police Captain Deric Swenson says one of the vehicles was turning toward the on-ramp for westbound Interstate-94 when it was hit at 28th Avenue South.

No injuries were reported, but it did cause traffic to slow at the busy intersection during the morning commute.

