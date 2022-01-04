Advertisement

Crash slows traffic at 20th Street in Moorhead

Crash in Moorhead on January 4, 2022. 20th Street and 28th Avenue South.
Crash in Moorhead on January 4, 2022. 20th Street and 28th Avenue South.(Valley News Live)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two vehicles were badly damaged after a crash on 20th Street South in Moorhead on Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 8:00 a.m. at 20th Street and 28th Avenue South. A minivan has serious front-end damage and the airbags were deployed, and a pickup truck was also damaged. Debris from the vehicles littered the intersection and snowbanks.

Moorhead Police Captain Deric Swenson says one of the vehicles was turning toward the on-ramp for westbound Interstate-94 when it was hit at 28th Avenue South.

No injuries were reported, but it did cause traffic to slow at the busy intersection during the morning commute.

