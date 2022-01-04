Bemidji Police looking for 15-year-old boy

BEMIDJI, Minn. Valley News Live) - Bemidji Police are asking for help finding a 15-year-old boy.

Timothy James Correa was reported as a runaway on Saturday (1/1/22). Police say he may be near Grand Forks.

Police say they don’t have a photography of Timothy, but he’s 5′10″ tall and weighs 180 lbs. He was last seen around 9:30 Saturday night wearing red sweatshirt, black sweats and American flag cowboy boots.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact Bemidji Police at 218-333-9111.

