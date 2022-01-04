Altru Health System names new CEO

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Altru Health System announced today that Todd Forkel has been selected as Altru’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective February 28, 2022. Forkel was praised in a press release for his servant and visionary leadership. The release said that Forkel brings over 24 years of leadership experience in healthcare.

Forkel earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Mary School of Business, a Master of Science in Healthcare Administration from Cal Coast University, a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Northern State University and an Associate of Science in Radiology Sciences from Presentation College.

Prior to his most recent role with Avera, he served in leadership roles with Essentia Health, Innovis Health and Mayo Clinic.

Altru Health System is based in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

