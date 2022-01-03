No injuries reported after plane lands without landing gear

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officers from the Grand Forks Police Department say they helped on scene at the Grand Forks Airport after a plane was forced to land without landing gear on Sunday, January 2.

Officers received a call for service around 3:30 p.m. for an aircraft that was having mechanical issues and the landing gear would not lower.

The pilot was the only person on board the plane and was able to safely land with the landing gear still up. No one was hurt.

It is not yet known what caused the mechanical issue, but the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.