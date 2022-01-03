ND State of the State address set or Jan. 19

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum announced Monday that he will deliver his 2022 State of the State Address at 10 a.m. Jan. 19 in Festival Concert Hall at the Reineke Fine Arts Center at North Dakota State University in Fargo.

The address will be livestreamed from the Governor’s Office website at www.governor.nd.gov.

Gov. Burgum will take a look back at the past year’s historic progress on infrastructure, workforce, economic development and other priorities, as well as major challenges including extreme drought conditions and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, click the link below.

