Moorhead students head back to school in masks

Moorhead, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Students are heading back to school after winter break and some no longer have to mask up. The change was approved by the school board on December 13, 2021 and will take place in phases.

According to the Moorhead Public Schools COVID-19 plan, masks are optional starting on January 3 for Pre-K students at Probstfield, at the Vista Center for Education and at the District Operations Center.

For students in grades 9-12 at Moorhead High School and the Career Academy, masks will become optional on January 17. Horizon Middle School is next, with masks optional for students in grades 5-8 starting on January 31.

Elementary students will be wearing masks the longest. According to the plan, masks will become optional for K-4 students at Robert Asp, Dorothy Dodds, Ellen Hopkins and S.G. Reinertsen, starting on February 14.

Masks are still required on school busses and vans. You can learn more about COVID-19 and the Moorhead Public School District HERE.

Moorhead Public Schools COVID-19 Masking Plan as of January 3, 2022. (Valley News Live)

All Fargo Public School students will no longer be required to mask up beginning January 17.

Officials cited the COVID-19 vaccine availability for 5 to 11-year-olds as the main factor for dropping the masking requirement.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.