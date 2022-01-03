Heavy Snow & Gusts Over 40 mph Tuesday & Wednesday

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Another winter system will bring about 2 to 4 inches of snow starting Tuesday afternoon and ending Wednesday. The issue will come with the combination of wind gusts to 40 mph and falling snow or lofted ground snow. Travel will likely become hazardous as the wind picks up Tuesday evening and blowing snow reduces visibility. Even after the snow ends Wednesday morning, there will still be northerly gusts of 30+ mph through much of the daytime.Temperatures on Tuesday warm slightly, with most areas in the 5 to 15 degree range under a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures only warm to either side of zero in the afternoon Wednesday on a blustery day.

THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY... Gusty north wind will usher in another arctic airmass with dangerous temperatures. Most areas will spend the entire day below zero, with morning temperatures in the 20s to near 30 below up north. Highs will only hit the -10 range for many. Remember your survival kit!

FRIDAY: Friday will be dangerously cold during the overnight, but by morning, there will be some areas already warming up! A brief break brought to us be a south wind ahead of another SNOW SHOT for our northern counties Saturday. Morning temps between 20 and 30 degrees below zero. Highs Friday only warm to near zero with clouds decreasing through the day.

SATURDAY : We warm up a bit for Saturday afternoon along with the chance of some light snow, with a few inches likely in our northern counties, with very little south. Morning temperatures will be in the teens below, with highs Saturday in the single digits near zero.

SUNDAY-MONDAY FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Arctic air slams back into the valley behind Saturday’s brief round of snow. Gusty and very cold north wind will usher air with Temperatures Sunday morning between 20 and 40 below, with highs Sunday near -10 for many areas. The Arctic Blast stays for Monday too, with almost identical temperatures.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TUESDAY FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Increasing clouds. Windy. Chance of PM snow. Some blowing and drifting. Morning: 10. High: 15.

WEDNESDAY FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mostly cloudy. Windy. Chance of light snow, mainly early. Total accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Blowing and drifting snow. Falling temperatures! Morning Temp: 0. Afternoon Temp: -6.

THURSDAY FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Partly cloudy. Cold. Low: -16. High: -9.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Even colder. Low: -20. High: 3.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow. Low: -14. High: -3.

SUNDAY FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY:: Partly cloudy. Low: -25. High: -8.

MONDAY FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Temperatures remain frigid! Partly cloud. Low: -23. High: -4.

