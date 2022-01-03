Grand Forks mother speaking out after son was accused of bringing a gun to school

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One Grand Forks mom is speaking out after her son was accused of having a gun on school grounds at the end of November.

“Guns don’t kill people, people do,” says Robin Clauthier.

She was called into Red River High School to talk to the administration about students accusing her son of bringing a gun into class.

“I didn’t think that he would have a gun at school. I didn’t think he would have one at all. I told them to check and to do whatever they needed to do,” says the mother.

Students said...

“There were a few kids who came up and said they saw and heard Aaron have the gun in his backpack,” says Clauthier.

But school officials didn’t find a gun, and Robin says her son’s backpack wasn’t checked until she got there.

Also, to her surprise, there was no lockdown.

“You approached him after class while he was outside with all the other students while they’re walking in the common areas and stuff like that. Just the danger of stuff that can go wrong with that,” she says.

The school district says there was no lockdown because he was immediately found.

“Probably would’ve made me feel a little safer had I known that maybe there was a lockdown. Would I have felt stupid that it was my child who got accused of it? Absolutely, but that would’ve kept everybody safe,” says Robin.

Parents of the students who accused her son were notified, but not any other parents.

Clauthier says the way everything was handled isn’t sitting right with her.

“Boy who cried wolf. What happens the next time something like that happens? They were pretty laid back and said they didn’t think he’d have a gun, but what if he did? If it happens to not be something big, well at least you went through it,” she says.

Clauthier told us she’s a gun owner and keeps it in a locked safe because she understands their potential danger. Her brother was shot and killed when she was a kid.

“He was 120 pounds soaking wet. He was not scary. He wanted to cook. He wanted to be somebody. He would’ve been a good uncle,” she says.

Clauthier says she thinks the district should handle everything gun-related with the same urgency to keep everyone safe.

“Something is going to happen one day, and it probably would’ve been able to be prevented,” says the mother.

