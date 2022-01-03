Advertisement

The City of Fargo and Municipal Airport Authority to sign a new Memorandum of Understanding

The two entities are scheduled to sign it tomorrow.
Hector International
By Alix Larsen
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The City of Fargo and Hector International Airport Municipal Airport Authority (MAA) will sign a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) tomorrow. The agreement made by the MAA and The City to approve the new MOU brings about a resolution of formal negotiations that started over two years ago.

The last MOU, which was signed in 2020, established an initial one-year agreement term followed by a three-year term and then successive five-year terms. For the initial one-year term, the agreement may be terminated by either party upon notice delivered on or before July 1, 2020. As to the three and five-year terms, the MOU may be terminated effective the 1st of January of any year upon one year’s advance written notice to the other party. Last year’s memo amended the 50-year-old agreement between the two, which resolved some issues. But others including employee compensation were unresolved.

Here’s a link to our previous story with a list of all the issues the last MOU was resolving.

The two government entities have worked together since 1969 when the Airport Authority was made. The new MOU will help resolve some of the unresolved issues The City of Fargo and the MAA have had over the years since the Airport Authority. Some have been a concern for many years. The signing will be available to stream on The City of Fargo’s channels, TVFargo.com, and its channels.

