FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Sheriff for Cass County, ND, Jesse Jahner, says he plans to seek re-election.

On the morning of Monday, January 3, Sheriff Jahner sent out a press release saying he plans to run again in 2022.

Jahner started serving as the Sheriff following an election in 2018.

