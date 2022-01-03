All West Fargo roads will be plowed starting tomorrow

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Public Works Department is going to plow all of the roads in West Fargo this week using a maintenance zone schedule.

The schedule divides the City of West Fargo into five zones that are given a designated day throughout the week. During each zone’s day, there will be no on-street parking allowed from 8 am thru 5 pm in the zone. Vehicles that are parked on the street will be ticketed or towed.

It may take more than one day to get a zone’s roads plowed. That will depend on the weather and the number of vehicles parked on the street. The City of West Fargo says it’s recommended to avoid on-street parking in your zone until the day has passed and plows have cleared your road.

Street crews have reported many residents have blown snow from their driveways into the street. This will lead to larger snow piles at the end of your driveway after the snowplows come by. Residents should plan to remove the piles after the plows have cleared their road.

To check your maintenance zone day of the week, visit https://www.westfargond.gov/1099/Maintenance-Zones

