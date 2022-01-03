Advertisement

5-year-old boy dies after tree falls on metro Atlanta home

A 5-year-old boy was killed when a tree fell into his house just after 5 a.m. Monday.
A 5-year-old boy was killed when a tree fell into his house just after 5 a.m. Monday.(Source: WGCL)
By Mariya Murrow and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - A 5-year-old boy is dead after a tree fell onto his home in DeKalb County Monday morning.

The mother of the boy was also trapped by the falling tree but was not injured.

It happened just after 5 a.m., WGCL reported.

First responders rushed to the scene, where they found the home split in half.

Firefighters on the scene said they believe strong winds combined with rain and soft ground caused the tree to fall.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katelynn Berry
Search for GF Asst. State’s Attorney’s 26-year-old daughter continues in MT
RUNAWAY TEENS
UPDATE: Runaway teens found safe in Moorhead
DECKER TOBKIN
Sanford welcomes first baby of 2022
Hector International
The City of Fargo and Municipal Airport Authority to sign a new Memorandum of Understanding
SUV slams into GF convenience store; one person suffers minor injuries

Latest News

As schools grapple with social media threats & the nation marks the 9th anniversary of the...
Preventing the next school tragedy with programs to combat mental health issues
Snow falls at the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
School, work, travel can wait as snow blankets U.S. capital
Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.
ND State of the State address set or Jan. 19
FILE - This Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, file photo shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
FDA expands Pfizer boosters for more teens as omicron surges