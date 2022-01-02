UPDATE: Runaway teens found safe in Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE 4:15 p.m.) Two runaway teens that left Luther Hall in Fargo were found safe in Moorhead.

MPD received a tip, a little after 1 p.m. Sunday, from a resident at an apartment complex, who recognized the girls.

Both Chloe Ball-Kilbourne and Cadence Nostdahl were found shortly after 2 p.m. following contact from Moorhead PD.

Police say the two girls are in attended care and Luther Hall was notified.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

The Fargo Police Department is asking for help finding two runaway teens.

They are looking for 15-year-old Chloe Ball-Kilbourne and 17-year-old Cadence Nostdahl.

Authorities say both ran away from Luther Hall located on 20th Avenue South around 8:45 p.m. on Friday.

Ball-Kilbourne was last seen wearing a thin multi-colored long sleeve shirt and Nostdahl was wearing a fuzzy hooded sweatshirt.

Police say both of the teens do not have any known contacts in the area nor do they attend school in Fargo.

FPD also says the girls left on foot without money or phones. It is still unclear where they may have gone or if they have left the Fargo area.

