Advertisement

UPDATE: Runaway teens found safe in Moorhead

RUNAWAY TEENS
RUNAWAY TEENS(KVLY)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE 4:15 p.m.) Two runaway teens that left Luther Hall in Fargo were found safe in Moorhead.

MPD received a tip, a little after 1 p.m. Sunday, from a resident at an apartment complex, who recognized the girls.

Both Chloe Ball-Kilbourne and Cadence Nostdahl were found shortly after 2 p.m. following contact from Moorhead PD.

Police say the two girls are in attended care and Luther Hall was notified.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

The Fargo Police Department is asking for help finding two runaway teens.

They are looking for 15-year-old Chloe Ball-Kilbourne and 17-year-old Cadence Nostdahl.

Authorities say both ran away from Luther Hall located on 20th Avenue South around 8:45 p.m. on Friday.

Ball-Kilbourne was last seen wearing a thin multi-colored long sleeve shirt and Nostdahl was wearing a fuzzy hooded sweatshirt.

Police say both of the teens do not have any known contacts in the area nor do they attend school in Fargo.

FPD also says the girls left on foot without money or phones. It is still unclear where they may have gone or if they have left the Fargo area.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katelynn Berry
Search for GF Asst. State’s Attorney’s 26-year-old daughter continues in MT
Wendy Schale
Dilworth Police Arrest Woman for Terroristic Threats
DECKER TOBKIN
Sanford welcomes first baby of 2022
Kimberly Nilles and her family were able to escape from their S. Fargo home after it was...
‘It’s a total loss’: S. Fargo family escapes after home is engulfed in flames

Latest News

SUV slams into GF convenience store; one person suffers minor injuries
Katelynn Berry
Search for GF Asst. State’s Attorney’s 26-year-old daughter continues in MT
News - How to protect your pets in the frigid temps - Jan. 1, 2022
News - How to protect your pets in the frigid temps - Jan. 1, 2022
DECKER TOBKIN
Sanford welcomes first baby of 2022