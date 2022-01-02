Advertisement

Twitter permanently suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal account

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks to a reporter on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug....
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks to a reporter on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug. 24, 2021.(AP)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Twitter is permanently suspending Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal account.

The company confirmed the suspension Sunday saying the account had repeatedly violated its COVID-19 misinformation policy.

Twitter has restricted Greene’s account in the past for sharing misinformation about the 2020 presidental election.

“Social media platforms can’t stop the truth from being spread far and wide. Big tech can’t stop the truth,” Green said in response to the new ban.

She still has access to and can tweet from her official Congressional Twitter account.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wendy Schale
Dilworth Police Arrest Woman for Terroristic Threats
Kimberly Nilles and her family were able to escape from their S. Fargo home after it was...
‘It’s a total loss’: S. Fargo family escapes after home is engulfed in flames
Two people reportedly shot at the Mall of America
Fargo PD reports zero DUI-related arrests for NYE
Navaeh Kingbird
Police asking to stop spread of potentially misleading information on missing teen case

Latest News

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Fauci: CDC mulling COVID test requirement for asymptomatic
PSG's Lionel Messi warms up prior to the French League One soccer match between Paris...
Lionel Messi among 4 PSG players who test positive for COVID-19
Schools weigh changes as COVID-19 surges among kids.
Schools weigh changes as COVID-19 surges among kids
Katelynn Berry
Search for GF Asst. State’s Attorney’s 26-year-old daughter continues in MT