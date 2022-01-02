Advertisement

SUV slams into GF convenience store; one person suffers minor injuries

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Sunday morning, a vehicle slammed into the LoaFf ’N Jug convenience story on gateway drive in Grand Forks.

Police say a 23-year-old man was trying to pull into a parking space, but failed to stop in time causing the SUV to crash into the building.

There was significant damage to the building.

Authorities say the driver of the SUV was not hurt, but an employee, who was inside at the time, suffered minor injuries from flying debris.

The worker received medical treatment while on the scene.

The driver was cited for his involvement in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katelynn Berry
Search for GF Asst. State’s Attorney’s 26-year-old daughter continues in MT
Wendy Schale
Dilworth Police Arrest Woman for Terroristic Threats
RUNAWAY TEENS
Fargo PD needs help finding two runaway teens
DECKER TOBKIN
Sanford welcomes first baby of 2022
Kimberly Nilles and her family were able to escape from their S. Fargo home after it was...
‘It’s a total loss’: S. Fargo family escapes after home is engulfed in flames

Latest News

Katelynn Berry
Search for GF Asst. State’s Attorney’s 26-year-old daughter continues in MT
RUNAWAY TEENS
Fargo PD needs help finding two runaway teens
News - How to protect your pets in the frigid temps - Jan. 1, 2022
News - How to protect your pets in the frigid temps - Jan. 1, 2022
DECKER TOBKIN
Sanford welcomes first baby of 2022