SUV slams into GF convenience store; one person suffers minor injuries

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Sunday morning, a vehicle slammed into the LoaFf ’N Jug convenience story on gateway drive in Grand Forks.

Police say a 23-year-old man was trying to pull into a parking space, but failed to stop in time causing the SUV to crash into the building.

There was significant damage to the building.

Authorities say the driver of the SUV was not hurt, but an employee, who was inside at the time, suffered minor injuries from flying debris.

The worker received medical treatment while on the scene.

The driver was cited for his involvement in the crash.

