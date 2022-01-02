Search for GF Asst. State’s Attorney’s 26-year-old daughter continues in MT

SIDNEY, Mont. (Valley News Live) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Office (MT) says they are looking for missing 26-year-old Katelynn Berry.

Her mother Carmell Mattison, who is the Grand Forks Assistant State’s Attorney, confirmed to Valley News Live that Berry is her daughter.

According to deputies, Berry was last seen on December 21, 2021, at her home south of Sidney, Montana, which is about an hour from Williston.

Law enforcement found her cell phone at her home on December 29.

She’s 5′ 4″ with a slender build, green eyes, and dark brown, shoulder-length hair.

Mattison says Berry would visit a local gas station near her home if she ever needed something.

Police say Berry does not have a car and there is much concern for her well-being due to weather conditions.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Richland County Sheriff’s Office (MT) at 406-433-2919.

