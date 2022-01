FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new bundle of joy was brought into the world on this New Year’s Day.

Little Decker Tobkin was the first baby born in 2022 at Sanford Medical Center.

He arrived at 1:19 a.m. Saturday morning.

Decker’s lucky parents are Kelsey and Tanner Tobkin.

