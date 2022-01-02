‘It’s never wrong to call your vet’: How to protect your pets in the freezing cold

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The cold temperatures in the Red River Valley is impacting many, and pets are no exception. The question becomes, how do you protect your pets during the frigid temps?

The symptoms of frostbite and hypothermia varies between the different breeds of animals, but it’s mostly seen in the extremities. While hypothermia can be seen early on, frostbite injuries can show up days later according to Andy Carver, a veterinarian at the Red River Animal Emergency Hospital.

“It’s never wrong to call your vet,” said Carver. “I mean, if you are noticing sudden changes. So, if you are outside for a while, you come in and there is clearly a change where they suddenly look lethargic, the gums are pale, I would just call and seek advice right away or come into an emergency hospital.”

Clinical signs of frostbite according to the Veterinary Centers of America Inc.:

Discoloration of the affected area of skin - this discoloration is often pale, gray or bluish.

Coldness and/or brittleness of the area when touched.

Pain when you touch the body part(s).

Swelling of the affected area(s).

Blisters or skin ulcers.

Areas of blackened or dead skin.

Carver says that treating potential cases of frostbite and/or hypothermia with dry heat is your best option. Also, that it doesn’t hurt to call a veterinary clinic or emergency animal hospital if you have questions.

“And getting them warm as quickly as possible, dry heat is definitely going to be good. So, warm blankets, warm towels. Definitely avoid warm water just because as that water cools down they are going to be wet and they might get cold again, so dry heat is helpful.” said Carver.

When it comes to how long your pets can be outside during the cold winter months, Carver says that it should be as long as you would be willing to be outside with no gloves or a hat on.

“And so if you feel like you wouldn’t want to be out without a hat or gloves for more than 30 seconds, a minute, I think when it’s this cold, just limit it to the amount of time on a leash only, probably just for them to go potty and come back inside and I’ll think that will keep them safe.” said Carver.

