Fargo PD needs help finding two runaway teens

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for help finding two runaway teens.

They are looking for 15-year-old Chloe Ball-Kilbourne and 17-year-old Cadence Nostdahl.

Authorities say both ran away from Luther Hall located on 20th Avenue South around 8:45 p.m. on Friday.

Ball-Kilbourne was last seen wearing a thin multi-colored long sleeve shirt and Nostdahl was wearing a fuzzy hooded sweatshirt.

Police say both of the teens do not have any known contacts in the area nor do they attend school in Fargo.

FPD also says the girls left on foot without money or phones. It is still unclear where they may have gone or if they have left the Fargo area.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.