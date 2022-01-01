Semi v. SUV crash leaves one with minor injuries

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A semi hauling lumber overturned in Jamestown after a collision with an SUV on New Year’s Eve.

A North Dakota Highway Patrol report says both vehicles were traveling along Highway 281 when the driver of the SUV slowed down attempting to make a left turn.

As the semi was passing, the SUV struck it causing the semi and its load to roll over in a ditch.

Both drivers were able to get out of their vehicles safely.

The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries while the semi’s driver was not hurt.

Both refused treatment on the scene.

The crash and possible charges for both drivers remain under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.