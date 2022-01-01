Advertisement

Semi v. SUV crash leaves one with minor injuries

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A semi hauling lumber overturned in Jamestown after a collision with an SUV on New Year’s Eve.

A North Dakota Highway Patrol report says both vehicles were traveling along Highway 281 when the driver of the SUV slowed down attempting to make a left turn.

As the semi was passing, the SUV struck it causing the semi and its load to roll over in a ditch.

Both drivers were able to get out of their vehicles safely.

The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries while the semi’s driver was not hurt.

Both refused treatment on the scene.

The crash and possible charges for both drivers remain under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wendy Schale
Dilworth Police Arrest Woman for Terroristic Threats
Navaeh Kingbird
Police asking to stop spread of potentially misleading information on missing teen case
Two people reportedly shot at the Mall of America
Ashinay Hortonstarks, 23
Woman arrested in ND on murder warrant
Structure fire in S. Fargo
Crews battling structure fire in S. Fargo

Latest News

Fargo PD reports zero DUI-related arrests for NYE
News - Fire destroys home, family of 4 displaced - December 31, 2021
News - Fire destroys home, family of 4 displaced - December 31, 2021
Kimberly Nilles and her family were able to escape from their S. Fargo home after it was...
‘It’s a total loss’: S. Fargo family escapes after home is engulfed in flames
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99