‘It’s a total loss’: S. Fargo family escapes after home is engulfed in flames

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Kimberly Nilles and her three children were able to escape from their burning home in S. Fargo on Friday. Both Fargo and West Fargo Fire depts. battled the blaze shortly before 11 a.m.

“It’s a total loss,” said Nilles after her family escaped the flames. “Extremely, extremely grateful I was able to get because it was so fast, so fast. I was literally shoving my kids I couldn’t see, there was so much smoke and I was just terrified to get them out.”

Nilles says the fire started in her son’s bedroom and it quickly became a massive problem after she used a fire extinguisher against the flames. Even the family got out with no injuries, they now deal with the emotional weight of losing their home and four pets. According to Nilles, they lost two snakes, their service dog Millie and their cat Piper. The pets are especially vital to two of Nilles’ children with special needs, as one has autism and the other has epilepsy.

“Hard adjustment, not having them. Especially our service dog that could detect my daughter’s seizures.” said Nilles.

In the end, Nilles is just glad that her kids were able to get out safely.

“I know there is a bright side. Everything happens for a reason, I’ve always held that and true to my heart and believe that. But I thank God I was able to get them out cause it could have gone completely different.” said Nilles.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Kimberly and her family. Click here for more information.

