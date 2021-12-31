Woman arrested in ND on murder warrant

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman wanted on a homicide warrant out of Michigan was found and arrested in Bismarck, ND.

Police say they found 23-year-old Ashinay Hortonstarks on Thursday, Dec. 30.

Authorities say she’s wanted in connection to the murder of 26-year-old Johnice Clark in Warren, Michigan. Warren is a suburb in the Detroit area.

Police say Hortonstarks followed Clark’s car after an argument at a party and then shot into her car. Clark was struck in the head and died from her injuries.

Hortonstarks is now being extradited back to Michigan.

