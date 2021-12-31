Winter woes: Pedestrians forced to climb snowdrifts due to unshoveled sidewalks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We can all relate to the deep sigh that’s let out when a plow goes by and leaves a big pile of snow in our freshly cleaned driveway and sidewalk.

Many of you have reached out to our Whistle Blower Hotline this week wondering who’s responsibility that snow is and how soon it needs to be taken care of.

Long story short: Any snow that ends up on your property, whether from Mother Nature or a city plow, is your responsibility to clean up.

“Our plows can’t wait until somebody has or has not plowed their driveway,” West Fargo Assistant City Administrator Tim Solberg said.

Some homeowners tell Valley News Live they’ve shoveled every day this week to keep their sidewalks clear from what the snow plows have left behind. City workers say they know it’s frustrating, but it’s also just part of winter living.

“We don’t want the public to trudge through the deep snow. Kids waiting at bus stops, elderly, we really want that cleared up so it’s easier to get through it,” Solberg said.

Our Crime and Safety Reporter Bailey Hurley went around the metro today and found several crosswalks that needed a good shovel, as many had heaps of snow several feet high which make it hard for pedestrians to easily pass through.

“If a young child or somebody else jumps over that, now they’re out in the street. It’s a danger,” Solberg said.

Both the cities of Fargo and West Fargo say they don’t actively look for violations, but say if a sidewalk in your neighborhood hasn’t been cleared or is unsafe, you can report it and someone will come check it out.

“If the sidewalk isn’t clear, we’ll notify the homeowner or the property owner and give them an additional 24 hours to clear it. Unfortunately, if it’s not cleared from then, the city will have the snow removed and the homeowner will be billed for that service,” Paul Fiechtner, City of Fargo Public Works Service Manager

And if you’re hoping for plows that don’t leave snow on your property, like ‘Snow Gates,’ city leaders say that’s not happening any time soon in the metro.

“One thing that a lot of people don’t realize is the snow gate unfortunately isn’t the answer to all of our winter woes. The snow gate is only effective to about a four-inch snow. Anything higher than four inches, you’ll still be getting snow at the end of your driveway,” Fiechtner said.

Fiechtner said a 2019 study done by the City of Fargo on snow gates found the move wouldn’t be feasible for taxpayers as the Public Works Department would need more equipment to make it work, which was estimated over $7 million.

