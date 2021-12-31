UND women fall at South Dakota, 85-46

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The University of North Dakota women’s basketball team dropped 85-46 decision to the University of South Dakota in Vermillion on Thursday evening.

Shooting was a factor in the loss with the Fighting Hawks shooting 31.6 percent from the field, 16.7 percent from beyond the arch, and 53.8 percent from the line. Comparatively, the Coyotes shot 53.2 percent from the field, 42.3 percent from beyond the arch, and 66.7 percent from the line. Claire Orth led UND’s offense scoring 13 points and securing three rebounds.

Kacie Borowicz followed closely behind 11 points, four assists, and one steal. Joli Daninger was the third Fighting Hawk to reach double digits with ten points, seven rebounds, three steals, and two assists. Olivia Lane ended the evening with eight points and five rebounds.

The Fighting Hawks took the initial lead going up 2-0 before the Coyotes answered with their first three of the evening. A second three extended the lead (6-2), but a bucket from Orth and three from Daninger gave the Hawks the lead once more. USD continued to attack the UND defense going on a 17-0 run to force the final lead change of the game. The Fighting Hawks adjusted their defense and limited the Coyotes to three points during the last 3:27 of the quarter. USD managed to maintain the lead 26-11 as they headed into the second.

The Fighting Hawks suffered a scoring drought at the beginning of the second quarter, and the Coyotes went on 10-0 run before Orth scored a jumper with 5:59 left in the half to put the Hawks on the board. The teams continued to trade points the rest of the half, but UND’s efforts would not be enough to cut into USD’s 44-26 lead.

In the third, North Dakota struggled to score yet again until 5:42 when Orth scored. USD answered seconds later with back-to-back baskets to continue to extend their lead. UND forced three consecutive turnovers towards the end of the quarter with a full court press, but USD adjusted to the pressure in the final two minutes. The teams exchanged baskets, and as the quarter came to an end, the Coyotes held the lead, 61-33.

During the fourth, both teams remained scoreless until USD’s Hannah Sjerven netted a three with 8:25 left in the game. Orth and Lane answered with baskets of their own as the Fighting Hawks continued to attack on offense and force missed shots on defense. Although it was a back-and-forth battle in the middle of the quarter, the Fighting Hawks could not convert shots. They ended the quarter scoring 13 points to USD’s 24 giving the Coyotes the decisive 85-46 win.

Sjerven led USD and earned a double-double netting 18 points and securing ten rebounds. Liv Korngable ended the evening close behind Sjerven with 15 points, three rebounds, and one steal.

North Dakota will head to South Dakota State to play the Jackrabbits on New Year’s Day at 2 p.m.

