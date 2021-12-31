Police asking to stop spread of potentially misleading information on missing teen case

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Bemidji Police is still looking for a missing teen, but they’re asking people to stop spreading potentially misleading information on social media regarding the case.

15-year-old Nevaeh Kingbird was reported as a runaway on October 22nd. Police say it was believed that Kingbird was in the area with friends. But earlier this month, police say it appeared that no one had been in contact with her since October. Many agencies are assisting with the case, including the FBI.

But the police now says that they were recently made aware of a social media post indicating that Nevaeh was abducted on the “north end” by an African American male driving a vehicle with Louisiana license plates. Investigators learned that the information appears to have originated from an incident that was posted on social media in Oklahoma on Thursday. Police say this does not appear to have a connection to Kingbird’s disappearance. Another post was brought to the department’s attention with similar details except the location mentioned is north Minneapolis.

The police says when a story changes and is continued to be shared on social media, it consumes a lot of investigative resources. They’re asking you to share any information you have directly at at 218-333-9111 and only share official posts. You can also report it and stay anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at their website www.CrimeStoppersMn.org, by calling the toll free phone number 1-800-222-TIPS [8477]; or by using the P3 Tip Submit app installable on all smartphones. All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous and you may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000. To eligible for the reward the tip must be submitted through Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.