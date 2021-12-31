NDSU Falls Short at South Dakota State, 77-60

BROOKINGS, S.D. (NDSU Athetlics) - Ryan Cobbins netted a game-high 19 points as North Dakota State dropped a 77-60 decision at South Dakota State on Thursday night at Frost Arena.

Cobbins paced the Bison (5-7, 1-1 Summit) with 19 points and shot 4-of-4 from three. She also contributed a team-high six rebounds with one assist and one steal. Emily Dietz reached double digits in scoring for the fourth time this season with 11 points to go along with three rebounds and one assist. She increased her career rebounding total to 602, which positions her in 20 th place on the NDSU all-time list. Dietz also became only the third player in the division I era to surpass the 600-career rebounding mark.

As a team, the Bison shot 51.1 percent (24-47) from the field and 57.1 percent (8-14) from three. Eight different players reached the scoring column for NDSU. The Bison also tallied 28 points in the paint.

Both teams traded points in a physical first half until SDSU (7-7, 3-0 Summit) was able to build up a 13-point advantage, 38-25, with 2:08 to play in the second quarter. Cobbins then sparked the Bison with a jumper and layup to cut the deficit to eight, 38-30, at the intermission. Cobbins led all scorers at the break with 11 points, while Dietz added in eight points.

SDSU opened the third quarter stretching its lead up to 14, 48-34, at the 4:45 mark. NDSU made one final surge pulling back within 10, 50-40, after Olivia Skibiel drained a triple with 2:42 on the clock. However, the Jackrabbits responded in the fourth quarter growing their largest lead of the game, 75-56, with 4:04 to play. SDSU went on to close out the remaining time to secure the 77-60 win.

The Bison will continue their road swing at South Dakota (9-4, 2-0 Summit) on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 1:00 p.m. at Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.