Former U.S. Attorney set to run for North Dakota Attorney General

Drew Wrigley photo
Drew Wrigley photo(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:14 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Former U.S. attorney and lieutenant governor Drew Wrigley has launched a bid for North Dakota attorney general.

The Republican said Thursday, Dec. 30 that he aims to fill the seat held by Wayne Stenehjem, who will not seek reelection next year.

The 56-year-old Wrigley was U.S. attorney from 2001 to 2009, and again from 2019 to 2021. He was lieutenant governor from 2010 to 2016 under former GOP Gov. Jack Dalrymple.

Wrigley’s most high-profile case as U.S. attorney was the conviction of Alfonso Rodriguez Jr. in the death of University of North Dakota student Dru Sjodin.

