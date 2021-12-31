Advertisement

Fargo PD looking for runaway teen

Jarae Harles
Jarae Harles
By Anna Johnson
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department has requested the public’s help in finding a runaway teen. Jarae Harles, age 16, escaped from custody the evening of December 30th.

Jarae was last seen in the 1400 block of 10th St. S. on Thursday night between 5:15 and 6:15 p.m.  Harles is 5′10″ tall and weighs approximately 145 lbs. He has brown eyes and brown hair. Harles has a cross tattoo on the right side of his neck with a name underneath it. He also has another tattoo on his left forearm.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to call dispatch at 701.451.7660

