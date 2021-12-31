A Fargo couple is speaking out after being victims of five car break-ins this year

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A couple is speaking out after their cars have been broken into the fifth time this year.

“It’s just not a safe place to live anymore, and that’s starting to become all of Fargo unfortunately,” says Tyler Long.

That’s how he feels after he says his cars, which he shares with his girlfriend Kaylana Bell, have been broken into repeatedly over the last months. Each time in their apartment parking lot. The first time it happened was in March.

“We had planned to go to the DMV the next day. So, of course without even thinking we left the title in the vehicle,” says Bell.

“They stole the title out of the vehicle and multiple other things,” says Long.

And the very next day...

“We had come out and the plates were stolen off of it as well,” says Bell.

Long says one time, he forgot to bring a gun inside. When he went back in the morning it was gone.

“We feel bad because now there’s a gun out there on the streets,” says Bell.

During the most recent break-in, they broke a window.

“We didn’t notice anything missing right away. But now, obviously, we have to repair a window,” says Bell.

The two say there aren’t cameras in the parking lot.

They’ve asked their apartment managers to install some -- because it’s happening to their neighbors too. But even that isn’t a guaranteed fix.

“Cameras don’t deter crime, and a lot of times they only catch the guy who’s doing it if someone recognizes them. They aren’t 100% sure to work, but it’d be nice to know someone was doing something about it,” says Bell.

They’ve filed police reports, but say they were told there’s not much police can do.

Fargo PD says locking your car is the most effective way to prevent theft.

Bell has another idea.

“Because there have been so many affected. I think we should all band together, not like a neighborhood watch, but just to let each other know what’s going on,” she says.

Fargo PD says it responded to 120 car break-in calls in September of this year alone.

