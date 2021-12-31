Advertisement

Dilworth Police Arrest Woman for Terroristic Threats

Dilworth Police arrest woman.
Dilworth Police arrest woman.(AP)
By Cailley Chella
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dilworth Police Department said today that they arrested a woman and charged her with terroristic threats, fleeing a police officer, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm without a permit.

Police responded to a fire alarm call the Red River Recovery Center in Dilworth, Minnesota on December 30th at about 10:30 p.m. Witnesses there told them that a woman had fled the scene with a gun.

Police pursued and found Wendy Schale, 48, in a U-Haul. She was taken to the Clay County jail and found to be in possession of a loaded firearm and a prescription medication in a non-prescription bottle.

Police say Schale is also believed to have called 911 advising of a bomb at the Red River Recovery Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

