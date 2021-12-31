Dangerous temperatures expected at bar close, don’t wait to find a ride

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Many in the valley are preparing to ring in the new year, but once the clock strikes 2 a.m. all customers legally have to leave bars, no matter the temperature outside.

“Done... that’s it I kick everybody out they gotta go home,” explained Ivan Jackson, a manager at Rookies Sports Bar and Grill, “One: it’s the law. Two: We want to go home too.”

While many want to stay out late enjoying the first few hours of 2022, Renée Ellis, a local uber driver, said don’t wait until the bar kicks you out to try and find a ride.

“That’s definitely a sure sign you’re going to be waiting for 15, 30 minutes,” Ellis explained.

With the First Alert Stormteam forecasting -26° with windchills 40 below at bar close, frostbite and hypothermia can set in in minutes. Ellis advises everyone to have a plan and a backup plan to get home.

“Try to leave an hour before or 30 minutes before,” Ellis explained, “Once that bar closes it’s going to be really hard to find an Uber.”

She said she will be on the clock driving people home until 5 a.m.

“Just to make sure everybody gets home safe,” she said.

Jackson said when you’re ready to go home, “Don’t forget your coat...everybody does that!”

