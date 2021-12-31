Crews rush to fight car fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple crews responded to a car on fire in the 1400 block of 35th St. S., just after 5:00pm. According to dispatch audio, the car was fully engulfed. Crews were able to extinguish the fire but there was heavy fire damage under the hood.

According to AAA, older cars and ones that haven’t been maintained are more susceptible to catching fire. Car batteries can lose up to 60% of their power in freezing temperatures. Repeated attempts to crank a car with a low battery can overheat wiring, leading to sparks that can ignite.

