Bison Erase 2nd Half Deficit, Come Up Short in Shootout with Jackrabbits

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - The North Dakota State men’s basketball team stormed back to erase a 20-point deficit in the second half, but ultimately South Dakota State earned a 90-86 victory over the Bison on Thursday night.

The past seven games between the Bison and Jackrabbits have now all been decided by five points or less.

NDSU trailed 69-49 with 13:30 remaining but methodically crept back into the game. Back-to-back three-pointers from Jarius Cook pulled the Bison within nine at 81-72 with six minutes left. Trailing 83-73 with 5:00 on the clock, NDSU rattled off nine straight points to cut the deficit to one.

A bucket by Sam Griesel and a putback by Rocky Kreuser tied the contest at 86-86 with 41 seconds remaining. SDSU’s Douglas Wilson got a dunk following a timeout with 14 seconds left, and then Wilson blocked Kreuser’s attempt at a game-tying shot at the other end.

Griesel led all players with 25 points, matching his season-high. Kreuser finished with 17 points, Grant Nelson had 15, and Cook added 14.

Bison freshman Boden Skunberg scored nine points and led NDSU with six rebounds.

South Dakota State shot 60 percent for the game and 64 percent in the second half. The Bison weren’t far behind, making 56 percent overall and 13-of-29 (45 percent) from three-point range.

Saturday’s scheduled game vs. South Dakota was canceled due to COVID protocols at USD, so NDSU will return to action on the road next week at Denver on Thursday, Jan. 6.

