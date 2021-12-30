Advertisement

Woman charged for $350,000 theft

Theft from Devil's Lake employer
Theft from Devil's Lake employer
By Anna Johnson
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEVIL’S LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Devil’s Lake woman is being charged with felony theft after stealing approximately $350,000 from her employer.

According to court documents, Nancy Lee Weaver was charged with 1 count of theft of property of over $50,000.

Investigators allege that the theft occurred while Weaver was an employee of Drs. Krein and Moen P.C. of Devil’s Lake, ND. Court documents state that Weaver took approximately $350,000.00 in cash deposits between 2014 and 2020. Weaver, who was the Office Manager during that time is alleged to have made the cash deposits into her personal account instead of into the business’ account.

Investigators allege that Weaver paid $411,861.58 to Spirit Lake Casino and lost $325,721.01.

